Supreme Court vacancy looms large in 2nd NC Senate debate
Former Democratic state lawmaker Cal Cunningham has advanced to a general election challenge against GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. (Source: Official websites)
By GARY D. ROBERTSON | AP | September 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 10:16 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The timing of a presidential pick for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor hung heavy over the second debate in a U.S. Senate race in North Carolina.

Republican incumbent Thom Tillis said in Tuesday’s debate that he embraced a swift process toward a new conservative on the Supreme Court.

But Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham urged a delay until the next presidential term and accused Tillis of giving “a blank check to the president.”

Tillis repeated several times that a Joe Biden presidency would bring “radical left” judges that would erode gun rights.

Trump said he would announce his confirmation choice on Saturday.

