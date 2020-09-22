Supreme Court vacancy looms large in 2nd NC Senate debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The timing of a presidential pick for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor hung heavy over the second debate in a U.S. Senate race in North Carolina.
Republican incumbent Thom Tillis said in Tuesday’s debate that he embraced a swift process toward a new conservative on the Supreme Court.
But Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham urged a delay until the next presidential term and accused Tillis of giving “a blank check to the president.”
Tillis repeated several times that a Joe Biden presidency would bring “radical left” judges that would erode gun rights.
Trump said he would announce his confirmation choice on Saturday.
