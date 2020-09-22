Safe driving in construction zones: Toyota of N Charlotte tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you ever driven through a construction zone? If you have - and you likely have encountered one at some point - you’d have noticed that the normal drive time rules kind of go out the window. These special driving zones have different speed limits, different road rules, and create a different type of driving experience altogether. Toyota of N Charlotte is here with our top tips to ensure you navigate these zones efficiently and safely.
Our top 7 tips for driving in construction zones
#1: Be ready for anything.
When you drive in a construction zone, anything can happen and you need to be ready for it. You should do away with all distractions and keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. You should also use your best defensive driving skills. This basically means paying close attention to your surroundings so you’re prepared to react to them and avoid an accident, rather than react to the accident as it’s happening.
#2: Slow down.
Always reduce your speed when you’re driving in a construction zone. The speed limit is usually lower in these areas for everyone’s safety, and don’t forget that speeding fines are doubled or even tripled in these areas. Additionally, slowing down means you’ll have more reaction time should you need to bring your N Charlotte Toyota to a sudden stop or get out of the way of another vehicle.
#3: Don’t ignore the flaggers.
The flaggers are there to direct traffic and get you safely through the zone. Don’t ignore them! If you drive by them without heeding their instructions, you’re putting yourself, them, and everyone else around you in danger.
#4: Watch for road signs.
Keep an eye out for new road signs in construction zones. These will prepare you for everything from speed limit changes to merges to lane changes, so it’s in your best bet to be on the lookout for them so you can adjust your drive time accordingly.
#5: Take 10 seconds to make a move.
When you change lanes, take 10 seconds to do it. Indicate with your turn signal for three seconds and then use the remaining seven seconds to make the shift into the next lane. This will give other drivers plenty of time to recognize your movements.
#6: Expect delays.
Construction zones may cause delays and there’s nothing you can do about it. Don’t speed or drive aggressively to try to make up for lost time - it puts you at a much higher risk of an accident.
#7: Obey the rules until you’re out of the zone.
Just because you can see the end of the construction zone doesn’t mean you can start ignoring the rules. Follow them until your well clear of it for safety’s sake.
