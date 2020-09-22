Rape and sex offense charges filed against Rockwell 18-year-old

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old from Rockwell faces sex crimes charges as the result of an investigation that began in August.
Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office charged Gage Nathaniel Miller, 18, of Rockwell, with statutory rape and first degree sex offense. Both charges are felonies.
The alleged victim in the case is a 14-year-old, according to investigators.
Miller was arrested on Sunday and is being held under a $20,000 bond.
Additional details on the case were not released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.