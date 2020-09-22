One man killed, another injured after alleged altercation leads to double stabbing in Gastonia

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are investigating a double stabbing that left one man dead and another injured Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 5:14 a.m. on Beaverbrook Drive, just off of N. Ransom Street. Police say 31-year-old Antell Kirkland, of Charlotte, and 36-year-old Rach-E Bobby Lynch, of Gastonia, were involved in some type of altercation and both were stabbed.
Both men were rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where Kirkland died a short time later.
Lynch was treated for his injuries and released.
There is no word on what may have led to the altercation or if any charges could be filed.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702.
