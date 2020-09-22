Officers busted car windows, broke man’s elbow in arrest for traffic violation. CMPD determined it wasn’t excessive force.

“If an officer tells you that you need to step out of the car, open the door and step out of the car then you should carefully and calmly comply with that request,” Caudill said. “The problem here is that the officers put this gentlemen in a situation where he was afraid for his life. He had people pointing firearms at him and he did not know why. And, so, had the incident started on a different foot it would have ended on a different foot.”