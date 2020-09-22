Nice first day of autumn after record cold start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Autumn officially arrives at 9:30 a.m. today and we’ll enjoy a beautiful fall day around the WBTV viewing area! The day dawned chilly with frosty 30s common in the mountains and a record-tying 43° here in Charlotte!
There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today with low humidity, light breezes and a nice temperature-turn-around to the lower 70s this afternoon.
Clear skies and cool again tonight, but it won’t be quite as chilly as recent night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. High pressure will remain firmly in control of our weather through the midweek period, providing a good deal of sunshine again on Wednesday though a few more clouds are likely to filter in from the west.
Highs will rebound to the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.
High temperatures are expected to hold in the warm 70s through the weekend, but there’s a catch that comes with the warming trend. Our rain chances will also start to come up by late Thursday and then kick into high gear Friday. All of this will unfold as high pressure over the Carolinas midweek exits to the east and rain associated with Tropical Storm Beta, drifting now along the Texas Gulf Coast, drifts northeast toward the WBTV viewing area.
A late shower is possible Thursday, with better rain chances coming Friday.
The general trend of dry, cool weather giving way to warmer and wetter conditions appears likely, however, there are still many details regarding the long-range / weekend forecast that need to be ironed out, so stay tuned to WBTV for the latest forecast updates. That said, at this point, we have to cover for a shower or even a thunderstorm or two both days of the weekend with highs expected to be in the seasonal upper 70s both days.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
