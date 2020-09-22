Nice first day of autumn after record cold start

The general trend of dry, cool weather giving way to warmer and wetter conditions appears likely, however, there are still many details regarding the long-range / weekend forecast that need to be ironed out, so stay tuned to WBTV for the latest forecast updates. That said, at this point, we have to cover for a shower or even a thunderstorm or two both days of the weekend with highs expected to be in the seasonal upper 70s both days.