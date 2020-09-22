N.C. man ‘still shaking’ after winning $200,000 powerball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland County man won a $200,000 Powerball after purchasing a ticket at a Food Mart in Shelby.
Joseph Surcy’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, but his prize quadrupled when the 4X multiplier was drawn.
Surcy bought the winning ticket at Dhiya Food Mart on South Post Road. Surcy said he made the discovery of his winning at 2 a.m. Sunday when he woke up and checked his numbers. He says he’s “just happy” and “still shaking” over his winnings.
Surcy plans to buy his wife a new computer to help her start her Etsy site, get his grandson a new bike, take a vacation and save the rest. After state and federal withholdings, Surcy took home $141,501.
No one won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, which climbs to $22 million as an annuity prize or $17.6 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing.
