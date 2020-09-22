Mostly sunny skies return with a slight uptick in temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather on this first official day of fall is characteristic of the incoming season.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail once again, however, winds will be more relaxed in comparison to yesterday. Highs will reach into the low 70s this afternoon, which is slightly warmer than yesterday, but still below the seasonal average of 79°.
Overnight temperatures should only fall into the low 50s across the Piedmont as light southwesterly winds pull warmer air.
The arrival of partly cloudy skies Wednesday will signal a change in weather that’s been mostly sunny and dry as of late. Wednesday should be dry and along with most of Thursday, but there is an indication that light showers will develop late Thursday evening.
This gradual increase of tropical moisture is foundation for wetter conditions Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Beta passing through the Carolinas. At this point, rainfall totals are expected to range between .5″ to 2″ between Thursday and Monday.
Elevated rain chances Sunday and Monday will be driven the passage of a couple cold fronts. During this period of wetter weather, high temperatures will remain below average in the mid to upper 70s through weekend.
Meanwhile, overnight temperatures will move in from the 50s into the 60s - leading to relativity milder morning with considerable amount of cloud cover through the weekend.
In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Beta Center is moving farther inland near Lavaca Bay, just outside of Victoria, Texas. Heavy rains continue over portions of the middle and upper Texas coast for yet another day. Eventually, the Beta will move northeast bring heavier rains to the lower Plains and Ozarks before impacting the Carolinas at the end of the week.
Hurricane Teddy is moving northwestward towards Nova Scotia, but as it inches towards the Canadian maritime Teddy will continue to produce life-threatening rip currents along western Atlantic beaches for several days.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.