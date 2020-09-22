Man arrested in Rowan Co. charged with attempted murder in Charlotte

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Charlotte was arrested in Rowan County on Friday.
Members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit and Crime Reduction Unit apprehended Josue Nunez-Ramirez, of Spencer, N.C., after receiving information earlier in the week that he was being sought by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Rowan officials say Nunez-Ramirez was wanted for an outstanding warrant for attempted murder that reportedly occurred in Charlotte.
Charlotte police have not released any details surrounding the case.
Nunez-Ramirez was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $250,000 secured bond before he was turned over to Mecklenburg County officials on Saturday.
