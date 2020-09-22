Gov. Cooper: Large outdoor venues likely able to open at 7% capacity next week

“This is going to depend on the physical layout of some of these dance studios, yoga studios, or other fitness,” Dr. Cohen said. “I would say we should follow up offline with our teams in our specific guidelines of what does 30 percent mean. Sometimes that has to do with the fire code capacity, sometimes that has to do with the number of people per the given space. So it would depend on the particular, physical layout. What I would encourage people to do is for those kinds of indoor physical activity, you want to make sure that you’re going to be able to space out.”