Celebrating Fall In York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the season of pumpkins, falling leaves, and crisp air. Fall is finally here! What better way to celebrate than heading out to a local farm, corn maze, or orchard. Brianna Francis is the vice president of Marketing and Communications for Visit York County. She joined us on QC Morning to tell us about several spots to check out during the fall months.
Bush-N-Vine
- U-Pick pumpkins on Saturdays 8am – 4pm
- Starting Sept. 26 - October
- 1-mile hiking trail around the property for a self-guided tour of the farm
- Check out their observation beehive\
- Farmstand/store will be open regular hours
Black’s Peaches
- Fall festival open to the public every Friday-Sunday in October
- $7 per person
- Corn maze, corn shelling, hayrides, playground for kids, and more
- Pumpkin patch open every day
Cherry Place Farm
- Open Saturdays 10am – 6pm and Sundays 1pm – 6pm
- October + Nov. 1
- $8 per person for ages 2+
- Baby pumpkin, corn maze, hayrides, petting/feeding animals, and popcorn
- Large pumpkins suitable for carving are $8
Windy Hill
- Open Thursday - Sunday, reservation only on Saturday and Sunday.
- U-Pick apples, Hayrides, and live music on the weekends
- Reservations are required to pick apples, you can do that, here!
Peach Tree Orchard
- Decorative pumpkins available for sale
- A pre-picked pumpkin patch
- Fresh-made pumpkin donuts
- Full-service ice cream parlor including famous Not Your Mamas pumpkin pie milkshakes
- Photo ops with wooden cutouts
