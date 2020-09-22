Cabarrus School Board approves return to classroom plan, controversial comments made

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education approved a plan for students to return to the classroom in October after a heated called meeting in which one member appeared to make what some say were inappropriate comments.
Cabarrus students have been in remote learning since the beginning of the school year with no in-person instruction. The Board called a special meeting for Monday night following Governor Cooper’s announcement that elementary schools in North Carolina could return to the classroom fulltime beginning on October 5.
The Board voted 4-3 to approve a plan for K-3 students to return to the classroom under Plan A on October 19. Students in grade 4-12 will operate under Plan B, which is a combination of in-person and remote learning.
The district said it would release more information about the plan in the coming days.
During the meeting, one board member is heard to make comments that many are calling inappropriate. During a recess, Laura Blackwell is heard to say “I don’t give him the benefit of crap, this is the most retarded thing I’ve ever seen. We have done so much detriment to these kids...” In another exchange Blackwell appears to use insulting language towards another board member.
Blackwell later apologized for her comments.
“I feel really led that I need to speak right now and apologize," Blackwell said. “SO my mic was on earlier and I was venting some frustration and I did not realize that my mic was on. I used some colorful words that I certainly apologize for. Like I said, I did not, um, there’s a lot of frustration that comes with all of this. I’m not going to make excuses for the words that I used, and just, I just want to say that I’m sorry.”
Several people have contacted WBTV saying they are upset with the comments made by Blackwell. WBTV reached out to Blackwell via email on Monday night but there has not been a reply.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.