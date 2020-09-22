Cabarrus Co. School Board approves plan for students to return to classroom

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Board of Education approved a plan for students to return to the classroom in October during a meeting Monday.
Cabarrus students have been in remote learning since the beginning of the school year with no in-person instruction.
The Board called a special meeting for Monday night following Governor Cooper’s announcement that elementary schools in North Carolina could return to the classroom fulltime beginning on Oct. 5.
The Board voted 4-3 to approve a plan for K-3 students to return to the classroom under Plan A on October 19.
Students in grade 4-12 will operate under Plan B, which is a combination of in-person and remote learning.
The district said it would release more information about the plan in the coming days.
In a recess during the meeting, one board member was heard making comments that many are calling inappropriate.
The board member later apologized for her comments.
