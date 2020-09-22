Beta brings more rain to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hope you’ve enjoyed the first day of fall! The sun is going to take a bit of a break starting tomorrow.
The reason is another tropical system. Beta is churning away over Texas and will slowly move to the northeast, putting down rain as it goes.
It will bring us an increase in cloud cover starting tomorrow. It won’t be quite as cool when we wake up.
We will stay out of the 40s in the morning. Expect low 50s instead. It will still be a nice day with highs in the upper 70s and we should stay dry.
The system gets closer on Thursday. It will be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. There is a shower chance by evening.
The best chance for rain will be on Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s and there’s a 60% chance for rain.
The weekend could go either way at this point. The models are struggling again. For now, there’s a 30% chance for showers on Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday as a front passes through. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
