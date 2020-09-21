68-year-old Lincoln County man charged with sexually assaulting child

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 68-year-old Lincoln County man has been arrested on charges of child sexual assault.
Donald Charles Curtis, from Lincolnton, is facing charges of three felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Lincoln County deputies said that on Sept. 12, they received a report about a child who had been sexually assaulted by Curtis.
Investigators found out that the child was related to Curtis. The child was interviewed at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center on Sept. 15 where the child abuse was disclosed, according to deputies.
Curtis was interviewed by officers on Sept. 18 and was then arrested.
He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and was given a $45,000 secured bond.
