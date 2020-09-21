Woman killed in Catawba County crash, troopers looking for woman’s dog

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a crash in Catawba County Monday morning.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene on I-40 East near Exit 133 (Rock Barn Road) around 3:45 a.m.
Some time prior, troopers say a 2013 Honda Pilot was traveling east on I-40 when the vehicle went out of control, collided with the guardrail in the median, and then struck the guardrail on the south roadside.
The vehicle came to rest facing the wrong way on the interstate.
Troopers say a 2019 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on I-40 in the right lane when it collided head-on with the Pilot.
The driver of the Pilot was 47-year-old Sarah Ann McKinney. The preliminary investigation indicates McKinney survived the initial crash but succumbed to injuries from the second crash.
The driver of the Odyssey suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. This person was taken by Catawba County EMS to a hospital in Hickory.
According to the McKinney family, she would have been traveling with her 8-month old dog. The dog is missing and troopers have been unable to locate the animal after several checks along the interstate.
Anyone who locates a white dog with blue eyes in the area of the collision is asked to contact the NC State Highway Patrol or Catawba County Animal Control.
Troopers say upon consultation with the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office, no charges will be filed.
