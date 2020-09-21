White pastor who helped form Montgomery Bus Boycott dies at 92

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rev. Robert Graetz, a white man who helped organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott for the city’s Black residents, has died. Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum confirmed the civil rights pioneer’s passing.
“Today, we honor the life and legacy of Rev. Robert Graetz and his lifelong selflessness and his constant fight for a better future for everyone,” the museum stated. “May we continue to follow his example.”
Graetz and his wife, Jean, moved to Montgomery in 1955 where he became the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, an all-black congregation.
The move came not long before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a city bus. Her refusal and arrest led to an organized boycott of the line by its African-American riders that lasted a year and ultimately led to its desegregation.
The Graetzs and Parks were friends and neighbors and it didn’t take long before he was working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the fight to desegregate the buses.
The museum added that Graetz’s decision to join the newly formed Montgomery Improvement Association, in which he was its white board member, put his family in danger.
He and his family were often targeted for harassment, surveillance, tire slashings, and in early 1957 their home was fire bombed by the KKK.
“He was not deterred in his fight for justice, freedom, and equality for all people,” the museum added.
In his later years, the pastor fought Parkinson’s Disease, which affected his speech but didn’t keep him from his mission to preserve history.
In 2018, he and his wife spent nearly $10,000 to win a New York auction that included some of Parks’s handwritten notes. Those papers are now housed at Alabama State University.
Funeral plans have not yet been publicly announced.
