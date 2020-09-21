UNC Charlotte sets new record with more than 30,000 enrolled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte has set a new record in enrollment.
For the first time ever, the university has more than 30,000 students enrolled in classes. That makes it the second-largest university in the University of North Carolina system.
UNCC officials say that about 4,000 new first-year students, 2,600 transfer students and 2,400 new graduated students enrolled this fall.
“We are now the second-largest institution in the UNC System with 30,146 enrolled students,” UNC Charlotte chancellor Sharon Gaber said. “This record-breaking enrollment is a testament to UNC Charlotte’s long-standing focus on affordability, accessibility and opportunity for deserving students. Chosen for its high academic achievement, the freshman class brings an average weighted GPA of 3.9. In fact, a greater percentage of all new undergraduates earned institutional merit-based and external scholarships compared to last year’s incoming students.”
The newest undergraduate Niners, selected from more than 26,000 freshman and transfer applications, represent 91 of 100 North Carolina counties, 49 states and 25 countries," according to a university press release.
“Niner Nation continues to grow not only in numbers but also in terms of opportunity, diversity and outcomes,” said Joan Lorden, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Our outstanding faculty, academic programs, research capabilities, and incredible campus experience make UNC Charlotte the first choice for many students from across the state, region and country.”
UNC Charlotte began remote-learning classes on Sept. 7.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.