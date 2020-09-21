Sunny and dry Tuesday with rain chances increasing by Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures develop tonight with overnight low temperatures ranging from the upper 30s in the mountains to mid-40s for the Piedmont.
Tuesday is the first official day of fall with the autumn equinox at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday will feature sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures ranging from around 70 degrees for the Piedmont to mid-60s for the mountains.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday with morning low temperatures starting off around 50 degrees with afternoon high temperatures getting back into the upper 70s.
A stray rain shower will be possible for Thursday with highs in the mid-70s for the Piedmont and upper 60s for the mountains.
Friday is our highest chance for scattered rain, as what is now Tropical Storm Beta moves from the Gulf Coast into the Tennessee Valley, and pushes tropical moisture into the Carolinas.
Friday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s for the Piedmont, with lower 70s for the mountains.
Scattered rain showers are expected to linger for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.
Enjoy the autumn weather!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
