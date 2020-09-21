Smooth sailing until late in the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The autumn equinox is officially at 9:30AM Tuesday, September 22, and it will continue to feel like fall for the start of the workweek, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.
There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today along with a cool breeze and afternoon readings near 70°.
Clear skies and chilly again tonight, as overnight low temperatures cool into the mid to upper 40s for the piedmont, and mid to upper 30s for the mountains.
High pressure will remain firmly in control of our weather through the midweek period, giving us providing a good deal of sunshine again on Tuesday.
Highs will rebound to the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon.
High temperatures are expected to warm back into the upper 70s Wednesday through the weekend, but there’s a catch that comes with the warming trend.
Our rain chances will also start to come up by Thursday and then kick into high gear Friday and over the weekend. All of this will unfold as high pressure over the Carolinas at the start of the workweek exits to the east and rain associated with Tropical Storm Beta, in the Gulf of Mexico, drifts northeast toward the WBTV viewing area.
A shower or two are possible Thursday, with better rain chances coming Friday into the weekend.
The general trend of dry, cool weather giving way to warmer and wetter conditions appears likely, however, there are still many details regarding the long-range forecast that need to be ironed out, so stay tuned to WBTV for the latest forecast updates.
Hope you have a week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.