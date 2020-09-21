Schools in Cabarrus, Kannapolis weigh Plan A options; Rowan to remain remote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - School administrators across North Carolina are now looking to see how soon they can open elementary schools to five day a week in person instruction following Governor Cooper’s announcement last week that elementary schools could fully reopen by October 5.
Administrators in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City Schools say they are working on a plan, but they say it isn’t as easy as it sounds.
“It’s a lot more to it than opening the school doors and saying hey everybody just come back in. There are a lot of moving parts," said Dr. Chip Buckwell of Kannapolis City Schools. “The social distancing piece is what’s really throwing everybody for a curve right now. How do you manage the social distancing in a classroom, and we really don’t know how many people will come back from C to all A.”
Rowan-Salisbury Schools won’t move into Plan A, and instead, students will continue to learn remotely.
Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Dr. Lynn Moody, told WBTV Plan A option can be discussed again after Oct. 26.
Right now, classrooms are socially distanced with fewer desks and a limited number of students attending. The Kannapolis School Board will discuss the issue at its next meeting in October.
In the Cabarrus County Schools, learning is fully remote. On Monday night the Cabarrus Board of Education scheduled a meeting to discuss what it would take to bring students back.
“We are putting the safety and health of our students and teachers and our families first and we want to make the right decision to put safety at the head of the goal," Governor Cooper said last week.
In Rowan-Salisbury Schools parents had the Plan B option of the combination of remote and in-person learning.
Monday, a student from China Grove Elementary told WBTV what he would prefer to do…while his older brother likes the two-day option.
“I think I wanted to go back five days," said Gabe Simmons, while older brother Chance prefers Plan B, “I like two because it gives you a little break from stressful things.”
On the other hand, their grandmother said she wasn’t ready for five days a week in class just yet.
“I wouldn’t do it, I don’t like the idea of them going five days a week with COVID," Sherry Menius said. "I prefer them going two days a week and being at home the other three and learning.”
The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education also held a meeting on Monday to discuss Plan A reopening, as well as the search for a new superintendent. Moody announced last week that she will be retiring in December.
