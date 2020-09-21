Report: NASCAR to move 2021 All-Star Race to Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR is expected to move the 2021 All-Star Race to Texas instead of Charlotte, according to a report by The Athletic.
In an article written by Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi, the writers say NASCAR is planning to hold the race at Texas Motor Speedway while taking one of its two Cup Series points races away.
The article says the All-Star Race moving to the Texas speedway is a concession for the track losing a date.
The race would reportedly move from the traditional May date to a some time during the middle of the season.
NASCAR moved their 2020 All-Star Race from Charlotte, N.C. to Bristol, Tenn. due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Sullivan County officials allowed for up to 30,000 fans at the All-Star Race in Bristol.
The 2020 all-star event marked just the second time it has been run at a facility other than Charlotte Motor Speedway, joining Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosted the event in 1986.
Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway are all properties owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.