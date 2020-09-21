Person shot, seriously injured near NoDa area in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting near the NoDa area of Charlotte Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to North Tryon Street about an assault with a deadly weapon at 4:42 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found one person who had suffered a gunshot wound.
Medic took that person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say they are currently speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects.
No other information was provided.
