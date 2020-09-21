One of the nation’s top prep basketball players is moving from California to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - One of the nation’s top high school basketball players is moving from California to Charlotte.
Mikey Williams, a 5-star player in the class of 2023, announced on social media that he is transferring from San Ysidro high in San Diego, CA, to Lake Norman Christian School.
Williams is a 6-1, 180-pound point guard is a top 5 player in his class. Williams has more than 36,000 followers on Twitter and 2.5 million on Instagram. He also has multiple fan pages on Instagram.