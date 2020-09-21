Mother requests flowers at site of DUI crash that killed her son who would have turned 25, Monday

“David didn’t get to graduate from college and it’s my goal as a teacher, of course, to educate people and I would like to help people graduate since David wasn’t able to,” said Annette who added that, “I contribute monthly to it, as well as whenever – David’s birthday, I’ll throw in money that would spend for his birthday, I’d give to the scholarship fund and same with the holidays. Money I would spend on gifts for him, I give to the scholarship fund. So, I would really like to see that grow and have David’s memory live on that way.”