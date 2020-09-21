Mother of man shot during Keith Lamont Scott protests to host march four years after death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four years ago, Vivian Carr’s son was shot and killed in the crossfire of Keith Lamont Scott protests in uptown Charlotte.
Justin Carr, Vivian’s youngest son, was shot outside of the Omni Hotel on Trade Street on Sept. 21, 2016,
It was just the second day of riots following the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer-involved fatal shooting of Scott.
On Monday, Vivan Carr is hosting a “4th Anniversary Memorial Celebration/Demonstration” in uptown Charlotte in remembrance of her son.
Organizers say the gathering is to “show solidarity toward our diverse community and denounce violence.”
The rally will begin at Marshall Park at 6:30 p.m. and move to the Omni Hotel where Carr was shot.
In front of the Omni, the group will take a moment of silence and kneel to honor Carr.
“You cannot have Peace without Unity,” Vivian Carr said. “Don’t let violence destroy our Community, let us work for Unity and Love. This is not a competition. It’s a movement.”
Raquan Borum was charged with killing the 26-year-old Carr.
