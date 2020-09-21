Mild, dry conditions dominate the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trend of unseasonably cool temperatures continues through most of the workweek.
Afternoon highs will attempt to top out near 70 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies in and around the Charlotte Metro.
Northeasterly breezes will be prominent at times, but rain is not the picture.
Overnight lows will revisit the 30s - in the mountains - and 40s elsewhere before returning to the lower 70s Tuesday.
Rain-free conditions will linger on through Thursday as the temperatures climb higher will each passing day.
Cloud coverage and humidity will increase Thursday into Friday as remnants from Tropical Storm Beta, currently situated off the Texas coast, move east into the Carolinas.
It’s still unclear how much rainfall we’ll receive between Friday and Sunday. But you should plan and prepare for wetter conditions as tropical moisture moves in before the weekend starts.
The weekend will also wrap up with higher rain chances as a cold front pushes through the region Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
