Maryland man charged in 2 Chester killings. Charges against 1 suspect dismissed.

CHESTER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Chester County say a Maryland man wanted for murder in a Sept. 10 killing also may be responsible for a June shooting death.
Late Monday, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said deputies have a warrant against Kenneth Xavier Redfern Jr., 26, of Baltimore, Md., charging him with murder in a June killing
Deputies also had obtained another murder warrant against Redfern last week charging him with the Sept. 10 killing of a man near a Great Falls night club in Chester County, Dorsey said.
Redfern has not yet been arrested.
Dorsey’s office, in a written statement, said Redfern should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”
Police have not said if the two cases are connected.
Redfern has ties to York County, Charlotte, and Maryland, Dorsey said.
Redfern is wanted by Maryland authorities, according to police and Maryland court records. He was arrested on 10 charges in February that include altering a weapon’s identification serial number, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, three counts of assault, and reckless endangerment, Maryland court records show. He was released on $35,000 bond but failed to show up for court, records show.
The charge against Redfern for the June killing comes as charges have been dismissed against another man in the same case, according to court records, lawyers and police.
Charless Ross Lockett had been arrested by Chester County deputies on a charge of murder after the 4th Street killing, officials said in June.
Sixth Circuit Chief Public Defender Mike Lifsey said his office is grateful prosecutors “did the right thing” when the charge against Lockett was dropped.
“Mr. Lockett is innocent,” Lifsey said. “This is a good reminder that an arrest does not mean someone is guilty.”