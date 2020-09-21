In The Kitchen With Chef David Burke At Red Salt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Celebrity Chef David Burke has restaurants across the country, his newest here in Charlotte. We told you Friday about the opening of Red Salt. Now we’re in the kitchen as he preps and cooks a delicious steak.
Here’s what you need to know before you go to Red Salt to give this dish a try yourself:
- The restaurant is only open for dinner
- 5-10 pm Monday through Saturday
- It’s located inside the Le Méridien Charlotte in Uptown.
- You can make reservations online at redsaltbydb.com
