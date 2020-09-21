DA: No charges for officers in connection to in-custody death of Harold Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No charges will be filed against five Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police employees - four officers and a sergeant - in connection to the in-custody death of Harold Easter in January, District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III said Monday.
The news comes just days after the sworn CMPD employees were “cited for termination” following the internal investigation into the incident.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Easter had a medical emergency after they arrested him for drug charges and were transporting him back to the station for processing on Jan. 23. Easter died a few days later after being rushed to the hospital.
“If no criminal charges are filed, that does not mean the District Attorney’s Office believes the matter was in all respects handled appropriately from an administrative or tactical viewpoint,” Merriweather wrote in the report released Monday. “It is simply a determination that there is not a reasonable likelihood of proving criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt unanimously to a jury.”
While the District Attorney’s Office did conclude no charges would be filed against the officers involved in the case, it also said the officers could have taken different actions that may have prevented Easter’s death.
“While the decision on whether to pursue criminal charges is our sole legal obligation in reviewing this case, it is important to note just how unmistakably grave the circumstances were surrounding Mr. Easter’s death. This office’s most senior prosecutors brought many years of experience in examining disturbing subject matter to our review of this case, but the video image of Mr. Easter slowly beginning to perish, unattended, for over 15 minutes has left an indelible mark upon each of us. Admittedly, this office determined that evidence did not allow for a definitive conclusion that the officers' failure to seek early medical attention for Mr. Easter did, in fact, cause his death. Nevertheless, we also acknowledge that a person certainly might reasonably—and justifiably—infer that different actions by the officers could have saved Mr. Easter’s life. That inference alone is insufficient to sustain a criminal prosecution, but it is wholly appropriate to deem what occurred on January 23, 2020 to be an abject failure of operating procedure and general standards of custodial care.”
On Friday, Sept. 18, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings announced the officers and sergeant’s termination, recommended by the internal review board, during a press conference.
Jennings said the officers had “intimate knowledge” that Easter had ingested cocaine during the traffic stop. He said Easter was then left unattended in an interview room for 20 minutes when he “clearly needed medical attention.”
“Had our officers followed our policy, Mr. Easter may be alive today,” Jennings said. “And had our officers had more concern for the sanctity of Mr. Easter’s life, we may not have had such a tragic outcome with this.”
“I know some of these officers, they’re good people,” Jennings said, “But sometimes even good people make bad decisions and make mistakes - and we vow to be accountable for those mistakes.”
According to the DA’s office, officers put Easter in an interview room at approximately 12:19 p.m. and “checked on him periodically.”
“The decedent [Easter] was not continually monitored, nor did any officer remain with him in the interview room. At 1:06 p.m., tragic surveillance video shows the decedent fall to the floor of the interview room, experiencing periodic seizures” until he was discovered by the sergeant at approximately 1:13 p.m.
Officers then began providing medical aid and requested Medic, the DA said. “This was the first time the decedent received medical attention during this encounter with law enforcement.”
There is no word if the officers have already been terminated or if they are appealing the citation recommendations.
An internal investigation started following his death at the hospital on January 26. During the investigation, the five CMPD police employees were placed on administrative leave with pay.
On January 31, the State Bureau of Investigations conducted an internal investigation and later turned in its report to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.
In response to the internal review of this incident, four departmental directives were revised on February 6, 2020, and implemented on March 18, 2020. Under the prior directive, officers were required to make visual observation of a subject in custody at least every 15 minutes.
On July 8, CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings placed all of the involved officers on administrative assignment and then ordered an independent chain of command review to be scheduled to ensure accountability, according to CMPD.
On Sept. 11, the Mecklenburg County Superior Court ruled to release video related to his in-custody death to the public on Oct. 1.
On September 17, an independent chain of command review board, comprised of officers across several ranks and a civilian from the Community Relations Committee, concluded the internal investigation and cited five sworn employees for termination.
During Friday’s press conference, Chief Jennings said he had viewed the video multiple times, and that every time it was “very difficult to watch.”
His family said they hope the release of the video will bring change to CMPD.
“We’re all still angry. We’re sad, we have different emotions. We’re thankful to have this video released,” said Easter’s sister, Andrell Mackey. “We want change, still. They have made some changes, but we still want change.”
Investigators found marijuana and cocaine in his car. At the time of his in-custody death, CMPD said Easter fell unconscious during an interview.
His family believes the death could have been prevented.
“The officers are supposed to protect and serve and they failed at it,” Mackey said.
Family attorney Alexander Heroy says the public deserves to see the video.
“This is a really terrible event to their loved one now that the whole world is going to see, tragically. But at the same time they wanted change,” Heroy said.
In a statement, CMPD told WBTV, “The CMPD respects the decision the judge made in the ruling and will comply with the order.”
The next step for Easter’s family is watching the video and waiting to see the outcome of the investigation.
“I hope the DA makes the right decision with the officers. We’re still grieving, so it’s important for my family to view it,” Mackey said.
