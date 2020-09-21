DA: No charges for officers in connection to in-custody death of Harold Easter

“While the decision on whether to pursue criminal charges is our sole legal obligation in reviewing this case, it is important to note just how unmistakably grave the circumstances were surrounding Mr. Easter’s death. This office’s most senior prosecutors brought many years of experience in examining disturbing subject matter to our review of this case, but the video image of Mr. Easter slowly beginning to perish, unattended, for over 15 minutes has left an indelible mark upon each of us. Admittedly, this office determined that evidence did not allow for a definitive conclusion that the officers' failure to seek early medical attention for Mr. Easter did, in fact, cause his death. Nevertheless, we also acknowledge that a person certainly might reasonably—and justifiably—infer that different actions by the officers could have saved Mr. Easter’s life. That inference alone is insufficient to sustain a criminal prosecution, but it is wholly appropriate to deem what occurred on January 23, 2020 to be an abject failure of operating procedure and general standards of custodial care.”