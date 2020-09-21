Cabarrus County Touch-A-Truck to be a free, interactive drive-thru event

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - By popular demand, the Touch-a-Truck event returns to the Cabarrus Arena on October 3. This year’s event will be an interactive, engaging drive-thru of more than 100 large vehicles and machines that come to life for attendees.
Touch-A-Truck takes place on Saturday, October 3 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center (4751 NC-49, Concord.) Admission is free, but registration is required for each visitor vehicle at cabarruscounty.us/register under “2020 Touch-a-Truck Drive-Thru”.
Attendees will experience towering cranes, dump trucks, excavators and motorcycles, along with multiple public safety vehicles like firetrucks, police cruisers and EMS ambulances. The diverse selection will appeal to a variety of interests and ages.
A sensory-friendly time with limited noise and lights is available from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Byron Haigler, assistant director for Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks, approached the Cabarrus Arena with the idea last spring. In its first year, it drew 4,500 visitors.
“Thanks to our incredible community, Touch-a-Truck became one of the largest machinery exhibitions in the region last year,” Haigler said. “We are thrilled to bring it back to continue educating and inspiring, while maintaining social distancing to ensure the safety of our guests.”
For more information, visit @CabCoALP on Facebook or visit the event page at https://fb.me/e/f6abI9XeS.
