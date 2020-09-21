More than two dozen arrested after setting up jail support encampment outside Charlotte jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 25 people were arrested Monday morning after attempting to set up a jail support encampment in front of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, according to Mecklenburg County deputies.
Deputies said people from jail support showed up with supplies and tried to set up outside of the jail.
The last time deputies cleared out a jail support encampment, on Sept. 11, that ignited two nights of protests in uptown Charlotte.
On Sept. 5, deputies arrested five people and charged them with criminal trespassing.
The Mecklenburg County sheriff’s office says that for several weeks a group of people has been in the encampment on 4th street near the detention center and county courthouse.
The sheriff’s office alleges people affiliated with the “jail support” operation have harassed and intimidated people in the area, littering, and one at least two occasions committed sex crimes against nature on public property.
Activists with the jail support service have denied the allegations. Organizers claim they have not committed crimes and are working to help people get back on their feet once they are released from jail.
Leaders and volunteers have said jail support is a movement that provides stations for clothes, food, temporary housing and transportation for anyone who has been in jail.
