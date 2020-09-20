Sunny start to the week with rain chances for the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The autumn equinox is officially at 9:30 a.m. this Tuesday, September 22, and it will continue to feel like fall for the start of the workweek, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons.
A slight warming trend will develop for the end of the week, with scattered rain possible.
Clear skies and chilly temperatures develop tonight, as overnight low temperatures cool into the upper 40s for the Piedmont and mid-30s for the mountains.
High pressure will be in control of our weather for the start of the workweek, giving us plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will feature afternoon highs around 70 degrees.
High temperatures are expected to warm back into the upper 70s Wednesday through the weekend.
We are keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Beta, in the Gulf of Mexico, which will move along the Texas coast for the start of the week and then will move slowly across the Southeast United States for the end of the week.
A stray rain shower is possible Thursday, with scattered rain possible Friday into the weekend.
Have a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
