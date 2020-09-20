Fire ignites at Charlotte scrap metal field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville Road in Charlotte was shut down for two hours Sunday morning after a large scrap vehicle fire at Auto Parts U Pull & Scrap Metal of Charlotte.
The fire erupted just before 11 a.m. A column of thick, black smoke could be seen from the interstate, prompting several 911 calls.
Long Creek Fire Department was the first agency on the scene. They requested assistance from Huntersville Fire Department, who was able to extinguish the fire after more than an hour.
It took crews another 45 minutes to make sure everything was put out.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s office is currently investigating the scene.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.