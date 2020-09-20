Families take advantage of fall-like weather with trip to pumpkin patch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend had plenty of sunshine, but it was paired with cooler, fall-like temperatures.
With the heat staying away, families took advantage and got a head start on fall festivities.
Many families visited Charlotte-area pumpkin patches, such as Aw Shucks Farms in Monroe.
“Perfect fall weather,” visitor Brett Garber said.
People from all over the Charlotte area visited the farm to see what it had to offer.
“Since we’ve been here, we’ve done the corn maze, the big slide and checked out the train over there," Garber said.
And not to mention, they picked out pumpkins of various sizes.
“It’s always good for them to get outside and enjoy good old fashioned stuff, like a pumpkin patch,” Garber said.
So what has people itching to get a taste of the fall festivities?
“I think the drop in temperature, No. 1, but also people are tired, they’re ready to come out and get some fresh air,” said Bonnie Griffin, owner of Aw Shucks Farms. “They’ve had a blast here and so have we.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.