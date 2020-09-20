Driver identified in fatal Charlotte wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred Saturday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to the accident just after 6 p.m. at the 200 block of Heathway Drive. Upon arrival, police found a pickup truck that had run off the road and into a wooded area.
Medic attempted life-saving measures on the driver, Alvaro Garcia, before pronouncing him dead at 6:40 p.m.
The Major Crash Investigation Unit, DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene Search responded to investigate. The initial investigation has revealed that the Nissan pickup was traveling west on Heathway Drive towards North Tryon Street. Police believe the pickup lost control and ran off the roadway to the left. The vehicle traveled a short distance through a wooded area before striking a large tree head-on.
Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Impairment is unknown for the driver, but test results are pending. There are no known witnesses to the crash, but several passersby attempted to render aid to the driver shortly after the crash.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at charlottecrimestoppers.com.
