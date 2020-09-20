Cool for now but temps climb this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning started out feeling like fall. This afternoon will be much the same. Today will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. There will be a little breeze at times to make it feel a bit cooler. Rain shouldn’t be a problem, so enjoy your Sunday!
Monday through Wednesday will be much like today, but we will add on a few degrees to both the highs and lows each day. Monday and Tuesday morning will start off in the upper 40s before we climb back to the 50s for the rest of the week. Highs will be around 70° to start. Wednesday through Friday will take us closer to 80°.
Rain chances will be low for much of the week. In fact, there’s a zero percent chance for rain now through Wednesday. There’s a small chance on Thursday and a little better chance by week’s end. The models aren’t agreeing but there is a possibility of some rain from the remnants of Beta showing up in our area by Friday and Saturday. Other models are keeping us drier so we will be fine tuning the forecast through the week.
There’s still plenty of tropical action. Tropical Storm Beta is heading toward Texas, with little strengthening before making landfall Monday night. Wilfred isn’t looking healthy due to a rough environment. Teddy is a category 3 hurricane but is out in the middle of the Atlantic. It could bring some rough weather to Bermuda but shouldn’t make a direct impact. There will also be choppy seas if you’re headed to the beach over the next few days.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
