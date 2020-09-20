Community garden vandalized in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman looking to do good in her community believes someone is trying to sabotage her vision.
The woman says someone stole plants from her new community garden in west Charlotte that was created specifically for young children in the area.
“My grandmother always told me when you’re doing the Lord’s work, the devil works harder,” said Jenne Anderson.
The fruits and veggies that come from Anderson’s garden are free, if you ask her for the food. That’s why she’s confused that about 20 cabbage plants that are now missing from her plot.
“All of the cabbage that I had here, they took it all. This was a whole bed here,” said Anderson.
The reason this garden exists in the first place is so she can be a mentor and help kids who often live in tough neighborhoods stay out of trouble on the west side of Charlotte. WBTV first spoke to Jenee Anderson about her vision in July when she was just getting started.
“We have the potential to change lives in the community,” said Anderson in an earlier interview with WBTV.
Now, two months later. her vision that was coming to fruition has been paused. Everything that’s been planted by Anderson and the kids for the upcoming harvest season has disappeared with no sign as to how.
“My crops are definitely off schedule now. I was trying to plan it, so the children had something to take home for Thanksgiving and around Christmas time to take back to their families,” Anderson said.
The reason why she thinks it was a person and not small animals, or bugs, is because she says no other crops were touched. She doesn’t know for sure who exactly could have something like this, but has an idea.
“I feel like it might be some people who might not necessarily want to see what we’re doing happen. It wouldn’t be the first time in the history of black people trying to do something productive,” said Anderson.
Anderson also says this hasn’t killed her dream, it’s just delayed it for a little bit. She’s looking for another space that’s more secure where she can start a new garden for the community.
