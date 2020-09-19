Woman charged with human trafficking in Lenoir, gets $50,000 bond

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has been charged with human trafficking in Lenoir, North Carolina and has a $50,000 bond.
The Lenoir Police Department reportedly got evidence to believe a home on Ridge Street was being used for human trafficking on Sept. 17 while investigating recent reports by community members of suspicious activity.
Through investigative efforts and recorded statements from those involved, investigators arrested and charged Breotta Pringle with one count of human trafficking and one count of simple assault.
Pringle has a $50,000 secured bond and an initial court date of Sept. 21.
North Carolina General Statute defines human trafficking as a person who commits the offense of human trafficking when that person knowingly recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides, or obtains by any means another person with the intent that the other person be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.
“These situations are extremely disturbing when individuals blatantly violate someone’s rights as a human being for their own personal gain. This department will not stand for this type of activity in our community, and we will exhaust all resources to prosecute individuals who willingly victimize others in this manner,” Lenoir Police Department Chief of Police Brent Phelps said.
The Lenoir Police Department officials say they will not be releasing any further information concerning this incident that would hamper further investigation as additional charges may be forthcoming.
Anyone with information relating to this or any other crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at
828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.