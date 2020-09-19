Town of Harrisburg joins Cabarrus County, cities of Concord and Kannapolis with CARTology App

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - Harrisburg residents now have access to a waste collection calendar and reminder app, called CARTology.
Cabarrus County and the cities of Concord and Kannapolis launched CARTology in 2018.
Residents can enter their address for a real-time collection calendar and sign up for reminder notifications about collection days and holiday and emergency delays. The platform also includes a Waste Wizard, which provides information on how materials can be reused, recycled, composted or disposed of.
The CARTology app can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
For more information, visit https://harrisburgnc.org/160/Garbage-Recycling.
