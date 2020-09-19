Salisbury VA Medical Center flu vaccination information released

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury VA Medical Center is offering options for veterans to receive a flu vaccination.
In addition to getting the vaccinations at any of our facilities, Veterans can obtain these, free of charge, through certain in-network pharmacies or urgent care center pharmacies.
Veterans can visit https://www.va.gov/communitycare/flushot.asp to find locations to get a no-cost flu shot. Attached is a handout that Veterans can use when presenting to an in-network pharmacy or urgent care center to obtain a flu vaccine.
Starting this week Veterans have been able to get flu vaccinations at all Salisbury Health Care System sites during their regularly scheduled appointments (not given on a walk-in basis).
Starting 9/21/2020 - Veterans can still get their flu vaccination during their regularly scheduled appointments (these will not be given on a walk-in basis)
OR Salisbury: drive-thru flu vaccination clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte HCC: Outside in the tent from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Charlotte CBOC: Veterans can go to their Primary Care Clinics
Kernersville HCC: Outside in the tent from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
