Ready for fall weather? Today is the day!

The week ahead looks beautiful! Fall officially arrives on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. It will feel like it all week though. Highs will be in the upper 60s through Monday. Tuesday will take us to the low 70s. Then we spend the rest of the week in the upper 70s. It looks like the whole week will be dry! The humidity will also be low. Get this! Low temperatures will be in the 40s through Wednesday morning. We’ll be back in the 50s by week’s end.