Ready for fall weather? Today is the day!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You will notice a BIG change in today’s weather. Yesterday’s high was 81°. Today’s high will be 68°. The humidity will be lower too. There will be mainly cloudy skies but that shouldn’t stop any outdoor fun. Rain chances stand at 0%.
Sunday will start out on the chilly side. You may want to pull out a jacket. Lows will fall to the upper 40s. We haven’t done that in a while. With more sun, highs will reach the upper 60s again.
The week ahead looks beautiful! Fall officially arrives on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. It will feel like it all week though. Highs will be in the upper 60s through Monday. Tuesday will take us to the low 70s. Then we spend the rest of the week in the upper 70s. It looks like the whole week will be dry! The humidity will also be low. Get this! Low temperatures will be in the 40s through Wednesday morning. We’ll be back in the 50s by week’s end.
The tropics are still active with three storms. Hurricane Teddy is strong but out over the ocean. Tropical Storm Wilfred is expected to weaken over the Atlantic. Then there’s Tropical Storm Beta. This one should strengthen to a cat 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Texas coast by Tuesday. From there, it will scrape the Louisiana coast for a few days.
Make it a great Saturday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
