Police: Man arrested at Charlotte Walmart after attempting to rob Belmont Shoe Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested at a Charlotte Walmart after he was accused of an attempted armed robbery in Belmont.
Police say 57-year-old James Edward Talford was armed with a pair of scissors before assaulting and demanding money from the Shoe Show on Park Street in Belmont.
Police said the employee fought back and the man did not leave with any money.
The man, who was identified as Talford, left in a white Nissan Altima.
Police obtained the vehicle registration plate and located him at a Charlotte Walmart,
Talford was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and communicating threats. He was taken to the Gaston County Jail.
Anyone with additional information about this case is told to contact Detective Sergeant Aaron Black with the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.
