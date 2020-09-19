Man denied picking up son arrested for shooting outside Charlotte daycare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A southwest Charlotte daycare was on lockdown Friday afternoon during a shooting outside the facility.
The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. at The Learning Experience – Charlotte in the 3900 block of West Arrowood Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 20-year-old Isaiah Kersey went to the daycare with two other people to pick up his young son. However, Kersey was not on the child’s approved list for pickup.
Daycare staff called the child’s mother, who arrived with three other men.
CMPD said the two groups were arguing in the daycare parking lot which turned into a fight between the seven involved.
Police said two people, one from each group, started shooting, prompting the daycare to go on lockdown.
Police couldn’t find anyone who was shot. The children inside the daycare were not injured.
However, CMPD said bullets struck two unoccupied cars in the parking lot.
Kersey was arrested and charged with simple affray and resist/obstruct/delay. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.
Police said that as a precaution, referrals have been made so that clinicians with the Child Development Community Policing (CDCP) program can follow-up with the families of these children and offer them services to address any psychological trauma resulting from this incident.
Police said continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Exactly a year ago, on Sept. 19, Kersey was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a pistol.
He was one of two people who were injured in a shooting in Fort Mill.
Police said 10 people were arrested in the incident and were all were affiliated with the Bloods gang.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.