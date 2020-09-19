Local group holds voter event on National Black Voter Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the countdown on to Election Day, community leaders are working to make sure the Black vote is not left out.
From the current pandemic, racial disparities, education and the economy, all are key issues that will be on the ballot.
“Every election is critical to the black community and every community. We need education, we need better jobs and we need to get past this pandemic we’re in. Elected officials create policies to do so," said Teddy McDaniel, president and CEO of Urban League of Central Carolinas.
On Friday afternoon, the Urban League hosted a voter registration event in Charlotte as part of the National Black Voter Day.
“We want to energize people. Our vote has to count. We are not going to operate in fear because of the pandemic and other things," McDaniel added.
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, there are just over 241,000 registered Black voters in Mecklenburg County. That’s an increase of nearly 15,000 compared to this time in 2016.
In estimated numbers from the current Census, Mecklenburg County’s Black population is 366,000 or 33 percent of the total population in the county.
“Black votes matter to be sure we’re represented in every aspect of business, politics and corporate America," said Nina Bridges.
For Carl Thomas, 69. he has checked the ballot for 25-plus years.
“Seem like I’m feeling better this time because back then we weren’t in as big of a struggle as we are now," Thomas said.
Both registered voters are optimistic about the future.
“If you’re 18 today, you’re dictating what my life looks like when I’m an elderly person. I need for you guys to do that today," Bridges added.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.