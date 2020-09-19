Local author publishes book on avoiding college debt

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Experience shows that following the crowd gets you into the same difficulties the crowd gets into. The crowd is obviously doing it wrong with college debt, and the statistics prove it. The college debt loads carried by many students and graduates are harsh oppression. Just ask around, and you’ll see. Say No! To College Debt provides options on how to pay for college without debt as well as techniques on how to pay off already existing college loans.
Say No! To College Debt encourages students and parents to move away from the easy answer of “signing on the dotted line” for that never-ending stream of payments. This is done by 1) deciding if college is right for you (and where), 2) determining the best mix of resources to pay for that college, and 3) setting up a plan to pay off any existing college debt.
The desired result is to be free to pursue what’s in your heart for your future life. Debt often makes that pursuit impossible. The book provides principles and advice aimed at freedom to follow where your heart is taking you and not dragged down by the bondage of decades of college loan payments. God doesn’t want us to be in bondage. He desires for us to be free to follow His leading.
Salisbury’s Russell Stevens is new to general publishing, having previously compiled a published an academic workbook on managing personal finances for use in high school and college classes. He is also a published songwriter and multi-disk recorded musician. He currently teaches online at and writes curriculum for multiple colleges. He has taught on-campus courses, as well. He is an experienced presenter and spent years as a trainer and seminar leader for Crown Financial Ministries. Dr. Stevens holds a BA from California State University, Fullerton, an MBA from Hope International University, Fullerton, CA, and an earned Ph.D. from Northcentral University in San Diego, CA. He is married with four married children and seven grandchildren.
To learn more, visit www.SayNoToCollegeDebt.com.
