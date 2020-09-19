Local author publishes book on avoiding college debt

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Experience shows that following the crowd gets you into the same difficulties the crowd gets into. The crowd is obviously doing it wrong with college debt, and the statistics prove it. The college debt loads carried by many students and graduates are harsh oppression. Just ask around, and you’ll see. Say No! To College Debt provides options on how to pay for college without debt as well as techniques on how to pay off already existing college loans.