Knox, Wells help Marshall beat No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brenden Knox rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Grant Wells came up with back-to-back big plays when Marshall needed them and the Thundering Herd beat No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7.
It was Marshall’s first victory over a ranked opponent since winning at No. 6 Kansas State in 2003.
It also was the Thundering Herd’s first win over a ranked opponent at home since 1976. Appalachian State was held scoreless over its final 10 possessions.
Knox got the edge over Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas in a matchup between two preseason offensive players of the year in their conferences.
