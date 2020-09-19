Demonstrators march in downtown Concord to celebrate prison release of Ronnie Long

By WBTV Web Staff | September 19, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 9:18 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A street fair was set up in Concord to celebrate a man who spent 44 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

On Saturday, in downtown Concord, demonstrators marched for Ronnie Long.

Long was set free on August 31 after his rape conviction was vacated.

Those demonstrators peacefully marched through downtown Concord calling for racial justice. They paused briefly at the spot along Union Street where the crime Long was accused of took place. That march ended in front of the Cabarrus County Courthouse where Long was tried for rape in 1977.

