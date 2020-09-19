Chilly mornings and cool afternoons to start the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The autumn equinox is officially at 9:30 a.m. this Tuesday, September 22, and it will feel like fall for the start of the week with below-average temperatures continuing.
Tonight will feature clearing skies as overnight low temperatures cool into the upper 40s for the Piedmont and upper 30s for the mountains.
High pressure will build more into the Carolinas on Sunday and early this week giving us mostly sunny skies.
Sunday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s for the Piedmont and lower 60s for the mountains.
Monday and Tuesday will remain mostly sunny and mild with chilly mornings and afternoon highs around 70 degrees.
High temperatures are expected to warm back into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 80 degrees for Friday.
Weather models are not in agreement, yet a few rain showers are possible Friday into next weekend.
In the tropics, we are keeping a close watch on what is now Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to move along the Texas Gulf Coast into next week and slowly move toward Louisiana.
We also have Hurricane Teddy, which is a major hurricane, and may have impacts for Bermuda into Monday. Tropical Storm Wilfred is in the Central Atlantic and expected to not be threat to land.
Enjoy the fall weather!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
