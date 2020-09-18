Weekend cool snap sends temperatures into the 40s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Out with rain and in with the cooler temperatures, Friday is no doubt a transition day in terms of the weather.
With a backdoor cold front slipping through today, there’s a slight chance for a few passing showers this afternoon. However, mostly cloudy skies and northeasterly breezes will be rather noticeable as highs reach into the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
Saturday’s and Sunday’s highs will be more than 10° below average - only topping out in the upper 60s with lows falling into the 40s at night.
The blanket of cloud cover over the Carolinas will limit sunshine again Saturday, but the clouds should fade by Sunday. Bright skies, dry conditions and warming temperatures will be dominate the forecast for the week to come.
In the Tropics, Hurricane Teddy continues to track northwest across the open waters of the Atlantic. Models project will weaken slightly as it curves to the north and passes just east of Bermuda late Sunday or early Monday morning.
By the end of the day, we’ll have another named storm on our hands - Tropical Storm Wilfred. The cluster of storms is currently located in the western Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen over the next few days as it meanders along the Texas coast.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
